Dodgers on Deck: August 24 at Guardians

The Dodgers and Guardians finish off their three-game series on a getaway Thursday afternoon at Progressive Field in Cleveland, one of only three morning starts in Los Angeles the remainder of the season.

The 10:10 a.m. PT start Thursday is the earliest left on the Dodgers schedule this season. They have two more pre-noon start times in the Pacific time zone — Sunday against the Red Sox in Boston, and September 10 against the Nationals in Washington D.C., both starting at 10:35 a.m. PT.

The Dodgers are giving Lance Lynn an extra day of rest, which pushes him to start Friday against the Red Sox. That means Ryan Pepiot will be back up after pitching five innings in the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader at Dodger Stadium as the 27th player.

Rookie right-hander Gavin Williams starts for Cleveland, he of the 3.02 ERA in his first 11 major league starts. Williams has a 2.10 ERA in his last six starts, with 40 strikeouts in 30 innings.

Game info