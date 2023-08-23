Dodgers vs. Guardians suspended by rain

The middle game of the Dodgers’ series against the Guardians at Progressive Field in Cleveland was suspended by rain, the latest in a two-month stretch of weather affecting the Dodgers schedule.

The two teams will play at least 16 innings on Thursday instead.

Today's game has been suspended due to weather and will resume tomorrow at 12:10 PM before the regularly scheduled game.#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/HHeLkuHBDA — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) August 24, 2023

Wednesday night’s game got through two innings with the Dodgers leading 3-1. All three runs for Los Angeles came in the first, with singles by Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman, a sacrifice fly by Will Smith, then doubles by Max Muncy and Kiké Hernández off Cleveland starter Xzavion Curry.

Clayton Kershaw allowed a solo home run to José Ramírez in the first inning, and struck out four in two innings.

The rain delay began at 7:46 p.m. ET, about a half-hour before the rain actually started. The game was suspended 96 minutes later.

Wednesday’s game will continue on Thursday in the top of the third inning, beginning at 9:10 a.m. PT, and played to completion. The regularly-scheduled series finale will begin 30 minutes after the conclusion of this one.

Usually all of the Dodgers’ dealings with inclement weather comes on the road, but we’re only a few days removed of Hurricane Hilary hitting California, which forced the movement of Sunday’s game between the Dodgers and Marlins into a doubleheader on Saturday instead. It was the first weather-based postponement at Dodger Stadium in over 23 years, snapping a streak of 1,872 games without a rainout.

The Dodgers this season have also been delayed by rain five other times in the last two months alone.

Those five road games still got played on the day they were scheduled. This one will finish up on Thursday