Dodgers vs. Guardians Game III chat

By Eric Stephen
Los Angeles Dodgers v Cleveland Guardians Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images

The Dodgers’ busy getaway day continues with the series finale against the Guardians on Thursday morning. Los Angeles won the first game on Thursday, which finished off a game that started on Wednesday.

Ryan Pepiot is the 27th player for the second game of the day. Caleb Ferguson opens on the mound.

Six lefties in a row in the Dodgers lineup against Cleveland right-hander Gavin Williams.

Betts 2B
Freeman 1B
Peralta LF
Muncy 3B
Heyward RF
Outman CF
Busch DH
Hernández SS
Barnes C

Game info

  • Teams: Dodgers at Guardians
  • Ballpark: Progressive Field, Cleveland
  • Time: 1:20 p.m. PT
  • TV: SportsNet LA
  • Radio: AM 570 (English); KTNQ 1020 (Spanish)

