Dodgers vs. Guardians Game III chat

The Dodgers’ busy getaway day continues with the series finale against the Guardians on Thursday morning. Los Angeles won the first game on Thursday, which finished off a game that started on Wednesday.
Ryan Pepiot is the 27th player for the second game of the day. Caleb Ferguson opens on the mound.
Six lefties in a row in the Dodgers lineup against Cleveland right-hander Gavin Williams.
Betts 2B
Freeman 1B
Peralta LF
Muncy 3B
Heyward RF
Outman CF
Busch DH
Hernández SS
Barnes C
Game info
- Teams: Dodgers at Guardians
- Ballpark: Progressive Field, Cleveland
- Time: 1:20 p.m. PT
- TV: SportsNet LA
- Radio: AM 570 (English); KTNQ 1020 (Spanish)
Loading comments...