 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

  • Stream
Los Angeles Dodgers v Cleveland Guardians

August 23-24: Dodgers 6, Guardians 1

Contributors: Eric Stephen
/ new

The Dodgers got a lead on Wednesday before the rains came and suspended the game. Then they tacked on Thursday when play resumed to beat the Guardians in the middle game of the series at Progressive Field in Cleveland.

6 Total Updates Since
Aug 21, 2023, 5:01am PDT