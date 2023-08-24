August 23-24: Dodgers 6, Guardians 1

The Dodgers got a lead on Wednesday before the rains came and suspended the game. Then they tacked on Thursday when play resumed to beat the Guardians in the middle game of the series at Progressive Field in Cleveland.
Aug 21, 2023, 5:01am PDT
August 24
Mookie Betts sets fire to the rain
Mookie Betts tied his career high with five hits, including a two-run double, leading the Dodgers to a win over the Guardians that was delayed by rain on both Wednesday night and Thursday afternoon at Progressive Field in Cleveland.
August 24
August 23
Wednesday’s game between the Dodgers and Guardians was suspended by rain in the third inning at Progressive Field in Cleveland. The two teams will resume Thursday morning.
August 23
August 22
August 21
The Dodgers hit the road to face the Cleveland Guardians in a three-game weekend series beginning Tuesday night at Progressive Field in Cleveland.