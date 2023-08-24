August 24: Dodgers 9, Guardians 3

Kiké Hernández doubled twice and homered on his birthday, and Michael Busch hit his first major league home run. Ryan Pepiot pitched four strong innings in bulk relief in the Dodgers win over the Guardians on Thursday afternoon at Progressive Field in Cleveland.
Aug 21, 2023, 5:01am PDT
August 24
Hernández & Busch power Dodgers over Guardians
August 24
August 24
Ryan Pepiot gets his shot in the Dodgers rotation
The Dodgers called up Ryan Pepiot to fill a hole in the starting rotation, a move that’s been a long time coming after the right-hander missed nearly four months with an oblique strain. Bryan Hudson was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City.
August 23
August 21
