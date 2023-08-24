Dodgers minors: Jared Karros, Diego Cartaya, Kendall Williams

Dodgers affiliates split four games on Wednesday.

Player of the day

Jared Karros’ final line:

Jared Karros pitched a career-high six innings and gave up no runs on only three hits and no walks, with four strikeouts for Rancho Cucamonga

After a post All-Star break lull, allowing 20 runs (18 earned) in 9⅔ innings over four starts, Karros has allowed only two runs (one earned) in 15 innings over his last three starts, with 15 strikeouts. Karros has an active streak of 12 consecutive scoreless inningd, dating back to August 11.

Triple-A Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City overcame deficits in the seventh and eighth innings, but fell just short in the ninth inning in a loss to the Albuquerque Isotopes (Rockies).

Down two in the bottom of the ninth, Pat Valaika homered to open the frame, then Oklahoma City loaded the bases with one out. David Dahl flew out and Yonny Hernández grounded out to end the threat, and the game.

Valaika, Miguel Vargas, Hernández, Ryan Ward, Hunter Feduccia, and Justin Yurchak all had two hits.

Double-A Tulsa

The Drillers scored in only one inning, and allowed runs in each of the last two innings. But luckily for Tulsa, that one inning featured nine runs scored, which held up to beat the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (Royals).

Jeremy Stowers started the scoring in the second inning with an RBI double, then he ended it with a three-run homer.

In between, Diego Cartaya homered for a second straight game, and is slowly but surely rounding into form. He has a .540 slugging percentage in August, and over his last 13 games has six home runs and 14 RBI, hitting .269/.371/.635.

Kendall Williams walked more (four) than he struck out (three), but he pitched six innings for the second time in three starts.

High-A Great Lakes

Great Lakes never led in a loss to the Fort Wayne TinCaps (Padres).

Chris Alleyne homered, singled, and scored two of the Loons’ three runs. Jake Vogel doubled, stole a base, and scored the other run.

Since getting activated from the injured list on Sunday, Dalton Rushing was ejected after a first-inning strikeout, then didn’t play the next two games. He returned to the lineup Wednesday but was 0-for-4, extending his hitless skid to 38 at-bats, dating back to July 22.

Low-A Rancho Cucamonga

Karros set the tone, and the offense scored enough to hold on to beat the Lake Elsinore Storm (Padres).

Left fielder Luis Rodriguez doubled, singled, and walked. He also stole a base, scored twice and drove in two.

