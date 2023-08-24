Dodgers on Deck: August 25 at Red Sox

The Dodgers open a series against the Red Sox on Friday night, the first trip for Los Angeles to Fenway Park since 2019.

Friday also marks the first game back in Boston for Mookie Betts since he was traded to the Dodgers in February 2020. Since coming to Los Angeles, Betts brought the first World Series title to the Dodgers in 32 years and the team has won over 66 percent of its games in his four seasons.

Betts returns to Boston, where he won an MVP and a World Series, and where he made his first four All-Star teams and won his first four Gold Glove Awards.

But Betts isn’t alone in Fenway Park returnees this season. Kiké Hernández and Ryan Brasier have found new life in Los Angeles after starting the season with the Red Sox. J.D. Martinez anchored the Red Sox lineup for five years, but he’s rehabbing in Arizona while on the injured list with a left groin strain.

Lance Lynn starts the series opener for the Dodgers, having allowed only five runs (four earned) in his first four starts since getting traded to Los Angeles on July 28. Lynn will be pitching on seven days rest.

Friday’s game at Fenway Park will be televised exclusively by Apple TV+, with no local broadcasts available.

