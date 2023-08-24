In a stacked roster, who can the Dodgers count on for the most impact this September? MLB.com’s Juan Toribio has his money on the team’s prospects, taking special interest in some top pitching talent.

Michael Busch, the Dodgers’ No. 2 prospect, has driven in 82 runs in 88 games with Triple-A Oklahoma City. He’s reliable on offense and, while it can be tough to find a spot in the field for him, he has plenty of opportunity to make his presence known while J.D. Martinez is on the injured list. The Dodgers can struggle with leaving runners on base and racking up runs to back up their pitchers, so a bat like Busch’s is more than welcome.

Ryan Pepiot, back from an unexpectedly long recovery from a left oblique strain, is also dealing with a crowded field. But an injury-prone rotation means that Pepiot, who gave up just one run against the Marlins in his last start, will surely have the chance to throw a few more flawless innings—starting today—before the season ends.

Gavin Stone has had an up and down year, but the Dodgers’ No. 5 prospect has shown promise. According to Toribio, Stone may be just the ticket if the Dodgers are looking for some bulk inning work. And while fellow pitcher Emmet Sheehan struggled after bursting onto the major league scene, his fastball proved that he shouldn’t be dismissed right away.

Then there’s the curious case of Miguel Vargas. Struggles with major-league pitchers may have sent him back down to the minors for a spell, but Toribio foresees a resurgence. Vargas is averaging .295 in the minors this year and can drive in runs when it counts.

Links