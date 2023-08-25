Dodgers minors: Jonny DeLuca back on the field, Landon Knack exits after 2 innings

Dodgers outfielder Jonny DeLuca started a minor league rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City, in his first game action in nearly a month on the injured list with a right hamstring strain.

On Thursday night against Albuquerque, DeLuca was hitless in three at-bats, but also had a sacrifice fly in the first inning as the designated hitter.

DeLuca strained his hamstring on July 25 and was placed on the injured list the next day. Before joining Oklahoma City on a rehab assignment, DeLuca was getting at-bats in simulated situations at Camelback Ranch in recent weeks, including facing Walker Buehler and Blake Treinen.

Player of the day

Chris Campos continued a strong pitching run for Rancho Cucamonga, tossing four scoreless innings with four strikeouts and no walks.

Campos allowed extra-base hits in three different innings, but those were his only hits allowed and he stranded them all, including a leadoff triple in the fourth inning. Lake Elsinore was hitless in six at-bats with a runner in scoring position against him.

Triple-A Oklahoma City

An unplanned bullpen game for Oklahoma City turned an early 3-1 lead into a home loss to the Albuquerque Isotopes (Rockies).

Landon Knack was pulled after just two innings. After Knack issued a two-out walk in the second inning, trainer Griffin Boyte and pitching coach Doug Mathis made a mound visit, and he was allowed to remain in the game. Knack threw one more pitch, and the runner was thrown out trying to steal, ending the frame.

Keegan Curtis followed on the mound with two scoreless innings, the first of six Oklahoma City relievers to cover the final seven innings.

Miguel Vargas doubled, walked and had a sacrifice fly. Bryson Brigman homered in the second inning. Drew Avans doubled, singled, and scored twice.

Double-A Tulsa

In a game with four lead changes, Tulsa was outscored by the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (Royals).

Corner infielders Kody Hoese at third base and Brandon Lewis at first base each had identical box scores, with two doubles, a single, two runs scored, and one RBI.

Starter River Ryan allowed three runs in four innings, with one strikeout.

High-A Great Lakes

The Loons’ game against the Fort Wayne TinCaps (Padres) was postponed by rain. They’ll play a doubleheader on Saturday.

Low-A Rancho Cucamonga

Four runs in the sixth inning against Jonathan Edwards turned the game around, and the Quakes crossed over into a loss to the Lake Elsinore Storm (Padres).

Sam Mongelli, the Dodgers’ 10th-round draft pick this year, hit a solo shot in the fifth inning for the Quakes’ first run, and the first home run of his professional career. Mongelli played center field on Thursday, and thus far has played both middle infield spots and all three outfield positions. He also stole a base on Thursday, his third with Rancho Cucamonga.

Transactions

Triple-A: Outfielder Jonny DeLuca joined Oklahoma City on a rehab assignment.

Double-A: Right-hander Aldry Acosta was activated off the injured list after missing two weeks.

Thursday scores

Friday schedule