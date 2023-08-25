Dodgers vs. Red Sox series info, TV times & pitching matchups

The Dodgers and Red Sox meet up this weekend at Fenway Park, and at least in the series opener on Friday the pomp and circumstance will surround the return of fan favorites to Boston in Kiké Hernández and Ryan Brasier.

Oh yeah, and Mookie Betts, who will play his first game at Fenway Park since getting traded by the Red Sox to the Dodgers in February 2020.

Trips to Boston to play the Red Sox have been rare for the Dodgers, outside of the World Series matchups in 1916 and 2018. In the 27 years of interleague play during the regular season, this is just the fourth time the Dodgers will have played at Fenway Park.

The Dodgers lost two of three in 2004 and got swept in 2010, but they won two of three games in Boston in 2019. The two teams have split their 18 regular season interleague matchups, which date back to 2002. Both teams are 6-3 at home.

Both teams have one game during the series in which they haven’t announced a starting pitcher — Friday for the Red Sox, and Sunday for the Dodgers. With Bobby Miller getting an extra day of rest, the Dodgers will likely call up a pitcher to take bulk innings if needed in the finale. The only healthy pitchers on the 40-man roster not already in the majors are Gavin Stone, who pitched only three innings Tuesday for Oklahoma City, and Emmet Sheehan.

But those plans might also be moot, depending on the weather, with rain expected all weekend in Boston, especially on Friday.

Dodgers at Red Sox schedule

Friday, 4:10 p.m. PT

Lance Lynn vs. TBA

Apple TV+

Saturday, 1:10 p.m.

Julio Urías vs. James Paxton (L)

SportsNet LA

Sunday, 10:35 a.m.

TBA vs. Tanner Houck

SportsNet LA, MLB Network (out of market)