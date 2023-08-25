Dodgers notes: Mookie Betts, Kiké Hernández, David Peralta

For the first time since the 2019 regular season, Mookie Betts will make his long awaited return to Fenway park, the stadium he called home for parts of six seasons. The blockbuster deal that sent both Mookie Betts and David Price to the Dodgers may have been over three years ago, but for Betts, the deal feels like eons have passed.
Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register writes about Betts’ return to Boston and how the Dodgers superstar thinks Boston fans will treat him in his first at-bat back at Fenway:
“The only real, honest reason is just I played well,” Betts said of the likelihood that Boston fans will greet him warmly in his return visit... “I think playing well is the No. 1 reason I think I enjoyed it so much. It helped shape who I am today, and let me know that it doesn’t matter where I go or who we’re facing or what atmosphere you’re in. If you can play in Boston, you can play anywhere.”
Betts became a face of the Red Sox franchise through six seasons, as he tallied four All-Star appearances, four gold glove awards, three silver slugger awards, and helped Boston win the 2018 championship over the Dodgers while winning the AL MVP that same season. In 794 games with Boston, Betts hit a combined .301/.374/.519, .893 OPS and 137 OPS+, with 139 home runs, 470 RBI, 229 doubles, 120 stolen bases, and a 42.2 bWAR.
