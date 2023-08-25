August 25: Dodgers 7, Red Sox 4

Mookie Betts doubled, walked, and scored twice in his first game back in Boston. Freddie Freeman had four hits in the Dodgers’ comeback win over the Red Sox on Friday night at Fenway Park.
Filed under:
- Stream
5 Total Updates SinceFollow this stream
Aug 24, 2023, 8:58am PDT
Aug 24, 2023, 8:58am PDT
-
-
-
August 25
Mookie Betts returns to Boston, now the face of the Dodgers
Mookie Betts came over as the final piece to a championship caliber club. These days, Betts is so much more than that, as the foundational piece of the Dodgers. And he returns to Fenway Park for the first time since getting traded by the Red Sox.
-
August 25
Dodgers vs. Red Sox series info
The Dodgers battle the Red Sox in a three-game weekend weekend series beginning Friday night at Fenway Park, in Mookie Betts’ return to Boston for the first time since getting traded to Los Angeles.
-
August 24
Dodgers on Deck: August 25 at Red Sox
The Dodgers open a weekend series against the Red Sox at Fenway Park, the first game back in Boston for Mookie Betts since he was traded to Los Angeles.