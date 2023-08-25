 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Los Angeles Dodgers v Boston Red Sox

August 25: Dodgers 7, Red Sox 4

Contributors: Stacie Wheeler, Estevão Maximo, and Eric Stephen
Mookie Betts doubled, walked, and scored twice in his first game back in Boston. Freddie Freeman had four hits in the Dodgers’ comeback win over the Red Sox on Friday night at Fenway Park.

Aug 24, 2023, 8:58am PDT