Dodgers on Deck: August 26 at Red Sox

The Dodgers and Red Sox continue their weekend reunion series on Saturday at Fenway Park, with three former Red Sox players active for the Dodgers and four former Dodgers active for the Red Sox.

It’s the Dodgers’ first trip to Fenway Park since 2019, when Mookie Betts played for the home team. This weekend is Betts’ first return to his former home since getting traded by the Red Sox to the Dodgers.

Julio Urías looks to continue his roll, after pitching seven innings in each of his last two starts. He struck out a career-high-tying 12 batters on August 13 against the Rockies, then allowed only one run to the Marlins last Saturday in Los Angeles. Urías has allowed four runs in four starts in August.

No Dodgers pitcher has pitched seven innings in three starts in a row this season. Clayton Kershaw and Tyler Anderson did it in 2022.

Red Sox left-hander James Paxton is coming off his worst start of the season, allowing seven runs (six earned) in four innings in a loss in Houston on Monday. Since the All-Star break, Paxton has a 5.50 ERA in seven starts, with 33 strikeouts and 12 walks in 34⅓ innings.

Game info