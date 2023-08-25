Dodgers vs. Red Sox Game I chat

The Dodgers (78-49) hope to stay dry enough in rainy Boston to open a three-game series against the Red Sox (68-60) Friday. If the game does go on, it’ll be exclusively broadcast on Apple TV+’s Friday Night Baseball. The Dodgers are 12 games ahead in the NL West as Mookie Betts puts on the afterburners down the stretch. It’ll mark the first time Betts plays at Fenway Park in a Dodgers uniform.
Lineups
Today's #Dodgers lineup at Red Sox: pic.twitter.com/Ioi0AodQ4u— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 25, 2023
It's a Fenway Friday! pic.twitter.com/JrealmQvj5— Red Sox (@RedSox) August 25, 2023
Game info
- Teams: Dodgers at Red Sox
- Stadium: Fenway Park, Boston, MA
- Time: 4:10 p.m. PT
- TV: Apple TV+
- Radio: AM 570 (English); KTNQ 1020 (Spanish)
