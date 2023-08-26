1963 Dodgers Week 20: Two close calls for Sandy Koufax

The Dodgers bookended their week with wins, but in between lost three games. In all, they were breakeven, splitting six games against the Cardinals and Braves at Dodger Stadium.
But despite the so-so week, the Dodgers actually increased their lead in the National League from six to 6½ games over San Francisco, with 33 games left in the season.
Batter of the week
Tommy Davis had multi-hit games in five of his six games this week, and is hitting .359 so far in August with 19 RBI in 22 games. On the season Davis is up to .3287, looking for his second straight batting title and now only percentage points behind Cardinals shortstop Dick Groat (.32948).
Pitcher of the week
Sitting on 19 wins, Sandy Koufax did not win either of his starts this week, but was a busy man on the mound. On Wednesday against the Cardinals, Koufax allowed one run in 12 innings, matching his longest outing of the season (also May 15 against the Phillies) and one shy of the longest outing of his career (done in 1960 and 1961). Curt Simmons pitched 13 innings for the Phillies, and the Dodgers won 2-1 in 16 innings on a walk-off single by John Roseboro.
On Sunday against Milwaukee, the Dodgers led 1-0 and Koufax was one out away from his 11th shutout, but it was spoiled by doubles from Eddie Mathews and Gene Oliver to tie the game. Then the boos came for manager Walt Alston when he pulled Koufax with two outs in the inning. Even Koufax was mad. George Lederer in the Long Beach Press-Telegram wrote, “Koufax made no effort to hide his anger, bowing majestically to Alston then stomped around on the mound while [Bob] Miller was summoned from the bullpen.”
The Dodgers won another 2-1 walk-off in the bottom of the inning with three straight singles, the last by catcher Doug Camilli.
Koufax on the season has completed half of his 32 starts, averaging 7.73 innings per outing. Through Sunday his 247⅓ innings rank second in the National League, behind only teammate Don Drysdale at 253⅓ innings.
Week 20 results
3-3 record
15 runs scored (2.50 per game)
18 runs allowed (3.00 per game)
.417 pythagorean win percentage
Year to date
77-51-1 record
509 runs scored (3.95 per game)
448 runs allowed (3.47 per game)
.558 pythagorean win percentage (71-57)
Game results
- Tuesday, August 20: Dodgers 7, Cardinals 5
- Wednesday, August 21: Dodgers 2, Cardinals 1 (16 innings)
- Thursday, August 22: Cardinals 3, Dodgers 2
- Friday, August 23: Braves 6, Dodgers 1
- Saturday, August 24: Braves 2, Dodgers 1
- Sunday, August 25: Dodgers 2, Braves 1
1963 Week 20 batting
|Player
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|HR
|RBI
|SB
|BB
|PA
|BA
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|Player
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|HR
|RBI
|SB
|BB
|PA
|BA
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|T.Davis
|25
|1
|10
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|27
|0.400
|0.444
|0.400
|0.844
|Howard
|25
|3
|9
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|26
|0.360
|0.385
|0.440
|0.825
|Roseboro
|17
|0
|5
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|19
|0.294
|0.368
|0.353
|0.721
|Fairly
|11
|0
|3
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|13
|0.273
|0.385
|0.273
|0.657
|Gilliam
|24
|3
|6
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|27
|0.250
|0.308
|0.292
|0.599
|Wills
|26
|3
|6
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|28
|0.231
|0.286
|0.269
|0.555
|W.Davis
|19
|1
|4
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|21
|0.211
|0.286
|0.263
|0.549
|Moon
|16
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|17
|0.063
|0.118
|0.063
|0.180
|Starters
|163
|11
|44
|6
|0
|12
|2
|12
|178
|0.270
|0.328
|0.307
|0.634
|McMullen
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|0.400
|0.400
|0.600
|1.000
|Ferrara
|10
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|0.200
|0.273
|0.200
|0.473
|Camilli
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|7
|0.167
|0.286
|0.167
|0.452
|Walls
|11
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|0.091
|0.231
|0.091
|0.322
|Skowron
|7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|0.143
|0.143
|0.143
|0.286
|Bench
|39
|2
|7
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|45
|0.179
|0.256
|0.205
|0.461
|Pitchers
|17
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|0.059
|0.059
|0.059
|0.118
|Offense
|219
|15
|52
|7
|0
|13
|2
|16
|241
|0.237
|0.295
|0.269
|0.565
1963 Week 20 pitching
|Pitcher
|G
|Record
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|WHIP
|FIP
|Pitcher
|G
|Record
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|WHIP
|FIP
|Koufax
|2
|0-0
|20.7
|14
|2
|2
|4
|16
|0.87
|0.871
|1.66
|Drysdale
|1
|0-1
|7.0
|9
|3
|3
|3
|1
|3.86
|1.714
|3.63
|Podres
|2
|0-1
|7.3
|12
|7
|7
|6
|2
|8.59
|2.455
|4.13
|Calmus
|1
|0-1
|0.7
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|27.00
|6.000
|22.13
|Starters
|6
|0-3
|35.7
|39
|14
|14
|13
|19
|3.53
|1.458
|2.94
|Miller
|4
|2-0
|13.0
|6
|0
|0
|3
|13
|0.00
|0.692
|1.32
|Rowe
|1
|0-0
|6.3
|5
|1
|0
|2
|3
|0.00
|1.105
|2.63
|Perranoski
|1
|0-0
|2.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0.00
|1.000
|1.63
|Sherry
|2
|1-0
|4.0
|6
|3
|3
|1
|1
|6.75
|1.750
|6.88
|Bullpen
|8
|3-0
|25.3
|19
|4
|3
|6
|18
|1.07
|0.987
|2.55
|Totals
|14
|3-3
|61.0
|58
|18
|17
|19
|37
|2.51
|1.262
|2.78
Previous 1963 reviews: Snider to Mets | Nate Oliver | Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4 | Week 5 | Week 6 | Week 7 | Week 8 | Week 9 | Week 10 | Week 11 | Week 12 | Week 13 | All-Star Game | Week 14 | Week 15 | Week 16 | Ed Roebuck | Week 17 | Week 18 | Week 19
The week ahead
The homestand continues with the Dodgers running the Sherman Jones gauntlet, hosting the Reds and Giants for the next seven days.
Loading comments...