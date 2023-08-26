1963 Dodgers Week 20: Two close calls for Sandy Koufax

The Dodgers bookended their week with wins, but in between lost three games. In all, they were breakeven, splitting six games against the Cardinals and Braves at Dodger Stadium.

But despite the so-so week, the Dodgers actually increased their lead in the National League from six to 6½ games over San Francisco, with 33 games left in the season.

Batter of the week

Tommy Davis had multi-hit games in five of his six games this week, and is hitting .359 so far in August with 19 RBI in 22 games. On the season Davis is up to .3287, looking for his second straight batting title and now only percentage points behind Cardinals shortstop Dick Groat (.32948).

Pitcher of the week

Sitting on 19 wins, Sandy Koufax did not win either of his starts this week, but was a busy man on the mound. On Wednesday against the Cardinals, Koufax allowed one run in 12 innings, matching his longest outing of the season (also May 15 against the Phillies) and one shy of the longest outing of his career (done in 1960 and 1961). Curt Simmons pitched 13 innings for the Phillies, and the Dodgers won 2-1 in 16 innings on a walk-off single by John Roseboro.

On Sunday against Milwaukee, the Dodgers led 1-0 and Koufax was one out away from his 11th shutout, but it was spoiled by doubles from Eddie Mathews and Gene Oliver to tie the game. Then the boos came for manager Walt Alston when he pulled Koufax with two outs in the inning. Even Koufax was mad. George Lederer in the Long Beach Press-Telegram wrote, “Koufax made no effort to hide his anger, bowing majestically to Alston then stomped around on the mound while [Bob] Miller was summoned from the bullpen.”

The Dodgers won another 2-1 walk-off in the bottom of the inning with three straight singles, the last by catcher Doug Camilli.

Koufax on the season has completed half of his 32 starts, averaging 7.73 innings per outing. Through Sunday his 247⅓ innings rank second in the National League, behind only teammate Don Drysdale at 253⅓ innings.

Week 20 results

3-3 record

15 runs scored (2.50 per game)

18 runs allowed (3.00 per game)

.417 pythagorean win percentage

Year to date

77-51-1 record

509 runs scored (3.95 per game)

448 runs allowed (3.47 per game)

.558 pythagorean win percentage (71-57)

Game results

1963 Week 20 batting Player AB R H 2B HR RBI SB BB PA BA OBP SLG OPS Player AB R H 2B HR RBI SB BB PA BA OBP SLG OPS T.Davis 25 1 10 0 0 2 0 2 27 0.400 0.444 0.400 0.844 Howard 25 3 9 2 0 1 0 1 26 0.360 0.385 0.440 0.825 Roseboro 17 0 5 1 0 2 1 1 19 0.294 0.368 0.353 0.721 Fairly 11 0 3 0 0 2 0 2 13 0.273 0.385 0.273 0.657 Gilliam 24 3 6 1 0 1 0 2 27 0.250 0.308 0.292 0.599 Wills 26 3 6 1 0 1 0 2 28 0.231 0.286 0.269 0.555 W.Davis 19 1 4 1 0 2 1 1 21 0.211 0.286 0.263 0.549 Moon 16 0 1 0 0 1 0 1 17 0.063 0.118 0.063 0.180 Starters 163 11 44 6 0 12 2 12 178 0.270 0.328 0.307 0.634 McMullen 5 1 2 1 0 0 0 0 7 0.400 0.400 0.600 1.000 Ferrara 10 0 2 0 0 0 0 1 11 0.200 0.273 0.200 0.473 Camilli 6 0 1 0 0 1 0 1 7 0.167 0.286 0.167 0.452 Walls 11 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 0.091 0.231 0.091 0.322 Skowron 7 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 7 0.143 0.143 0.143 0.286 Bench 39 2 7 1 0 1 0 4 45 0.179 0.256 0.205 0.461 Pitchers 17 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 18 0.059 0.059 0.059 0.118 Offense 219 15 52 7 0 13 2 16 241 0.237 0.295 0.269 0.565

1963 Week 20 pitching Pitcher G Record IP H R ER BB SO ERA WHIP FIP Pitcher G Record IP H R ER BB SO ERA WHIP FIP Koufax 2 0-0 20.7 14 2 2 4 16 0.87 0.871 1.66 Drysdale 1 0-1 7.0 9 3 3 3 1 3.86 1.714 3.63 Podres 2 0-1 7.3 12 7 7 6 2 8.59 2.455 4.13 Calmus 1 0-1 0.7 4 2 2 0 0 27.00 6.000 22.13 Starters 6 0-3 35.7 39 14 14 13 19 3.53 1.458 2.94 Miller 4 2-0 13.0 6 0 0 3 13 0.00 0.692 1.32 Rowe 1 0-0 6.3 5 1 0 2 3 0.00 1.105 2.63 Perranoski 1 0-0 2.0 2 0 0 0 1 0.00 1.000 1.63 Sherry 2 1-0 4.0 6 3 3 1 1 6.75 1.750 6.88 Bullpen 8 3-0 25.3 19 4 3 6 18 1.07 0.987 2.55 Totals 14 3-3 61.0 58 18 17 19 37 2.51 1.262 2.78

Previous 1963 reviews: Snider to Mets | Nate Oliver | Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4 | Week 5 | Week 6 | Week 7 | Week 8 | Week 9 | Week 10 | Week 11 | Week 12 | Week 13 | All-Star Game | Week 14 | Week 15 | Week 16 | Ed Roebuck | Week 17 | Week 18 | Week 19

The week ahead

The homestand continues with the Dodgers running the Sherman Jones gauntlet, hosting the Reds and Giants for the next seven days.