Los Angeles Dodgers v Boston Red Sox

August 26: Red Sox 8, Dodgers 5

Contributors: Eric Stephen
Max Muncy hit his 30th home run and later got ejected. Julio Urías had a lead but allowed three home runs. Mookie Betts had three hits, and narrowly missed a fourth with the bases loaded in the ninth in the Dodgers’ loss to the Red Sox on Saturday afternoon at Fenway Park in Boston.

4 Total Updates Since
Aug 25, 2023, 5:02am PDT