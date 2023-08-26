August 26: Red Sox 8, Dodgers 5

Max Muncy hit his 30th home run and later got ejected. Julio Urías had a lead but allowed three home runs. Mookie Betts had three hits, and narrowly missed a fourth with the bases loaded in the ninth in the Dodgers’ loss to the Red Sox on Saturday afternoon at Fenway Park in Boston.
Aug 25, 2023, 5:02am PDT
August 26
Home run bug bites Julio Urías again
The Red Sox hit three home runs against Julio Urías, turning things around in a four-run sixth inning to beat the Dodgers on Saturday at Fenway Park in Boston.
August 26
Dodgers vs. Red Sox Game II chat
The Dodgers and Red Sox face off on Saturday afternoon at Fenway Park in Boston.
August 25
Dodgers on Deck: August 26 at Red Sox
The Dodgers and Red Sox continue their weekend interleague series on Saturday afternoon at Fenway Park in Boston.
August 25
Dodgers vs. Red Sox series info
The Dodgers battle the Red Sox in a three-game weekend weekend series beginning Friday night at Fenway Park, in Mookie Betts’ return to Boston for the first time since getting traded to Los Angeles.