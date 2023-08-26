Dodgers Minors: Dalton Rushing, Josue De Paula, Ryan Ward

The Dodgers’ four full-time affiliates split their games on Friday with Great Lakes and Rancho Cucamonga winning while Oklahoma City and Tulsa lost their games.

Player of the day

Dalton Rushing’s three-run homer in the first inning capped a big start for the Loon’s eventual win on Friday night. The home run was Rushing’s first hit in August and ended a 12-game hitless streak.

Dalton Rushing brings the heat with a homer



The top @Dodgers prospect goes deep in the Copa de la Diversión Los Pepinillos Picantes del Norte jersey (@greatlakesloons): pic.twitter.com/H4CVJgUQTM — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) August 25, 2023

Triple-A Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City was unable to complete the comeback losing 9-8 to the Albuquerque Isotopes (Rockies). Trailing by three-runs, Justin Yurchak hit a one-out two run homer to bring Oklahoma City within a run.

But then Drew Avans struck out and Jorbit Vivas grounded out to end the rally and the game.

Ryan Ward’s grand slam in the first inning gave Oklahoma City an early three-run lead.

Ryan Ward gets Salute to Armed Forces Night off to a great start with a grand slam! pic.twitter.com/OnWhbTkSUx — Oklahoma City Dodgers (@okc_dodgers) August 26, 2023

Yonny Hernandez’s sacrifice fly would extend the lead to four runs.

However, the Isotopes would score the next five runs to take the lead only to have Jorbit Vivas single home the tying run in the seventh.

The Isotopes would then score three runs in the top of the ninth and they would hold on to win by one run.

Double-A Tulsa

Tulsa went 0-for-11 with runners in scoring position in their 7-0 loss to the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (Royals). Despite getting eight hits and five walks, the Drillers could not put across runs in their shutout defeat.

Orlando Ortiz-Mayr took the defeat, giving up four runs and nine hits in the game.

Luis Diaz, Carson Taylor and Ismael Alcantara each had two hits for Tulsa .

High-A Great Lakes

The Loons scored four runs in the first inning and went on the beat the Fort Wayne TinCaps (Padres) 6-1 on Friday night.

Justin Wrobleski struck out seven and gave up a run in his three-inning plus start for Great Lakes. Five relief pitchers followed, each having a scoreless outing to finish up the win.

Rushing went 1-for-2 with the home run and also received two walks.

Low-A Rancho Cucamonga

The Quakes had a pair of six run innings to win 12-5 over the Lake Elsinore Storm (Padres) at LoanMart Field on Friday evening. In the second inning, the Quakes had five run-scoring hits to push across their six runs to take an early 6-0 lead.

The Storm scored five runs in the fifth inning to make it a one-run game going into the late innings.

However, the Quakes were able to score two runs with a bases-loaded walk and a wild pitch. Then, after loading the bases again, Josue De Paula hit a grand slam to break the game open.

For De Paula, it was his second home run of the season. About the only thing missing in his impressive season at Rancho Cucamonga, is power, De Paula is hitting .282 with a .390 OBP. In 62 games, De Paula has 13 doubles and two triples to go along with his two home runs. It will be fun to watch that part of the game evolve for the 18-year old outfielder.

Transactions

Triple-A: Los Angeles Dodgers optioned pitcher Ryan Pepiot and sent pitcher Blake Treinen on a rehab assignment to Oklahoma City; pitcher Trevor Bettencourt assigned to Oklahoma City from Tulsa; placed pitcher Landon Knack on the 7-day injured list.

Low-A: Rancho Cucamonga activated catcher Simon Reid and placed shortstop Rayne Doncon on the 7-day injured list.

