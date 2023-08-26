Dodgers on Deck: August 27 at Red Sox

The Dodgers finish off their series against the Red Sox on Sunday morning at Fenway Park in Boston, using a group effort to fill innings.

Sunday is the sixth day of a stretch of 13 game days in a row for the Dodgers, who plan to give the rotation an extra day of rest by moving Bobby Miller to Monday at home, pushing everyone back. That was partially why Miller was given a longer leash Tuesday in Cleveland, pitching 6⅓ innings in his deepest outing to date.

Wednesday’s game getting suspended after two innings, and the ensuing 16 innings of baseball on Thursday, threw a bit of a wrench into the Dodgers pitching plans, with the bullpen taxed a bit more than usual of late.

Gavin Stone, who pitched only three innings and 35 pitches on Tuesday for Triple-A Oklahoma City, will figure in Sunday’s plans, as he joined the Dodgers in Boston, per beat reporters on site at Fenway Park.

Dave Roberts speaks with @kirsten_watson about playing against old #Dodgers and the bullpen plan for the rest of this series. pic.twitter.com/reHviTljWH — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) August 26, 2023

Right-hander Tanner Houck starts for Boston. The right-hander excelled in a dual role the last previous seasons, with a 3.35 ERA in 129 innings, comprised of 17 starts and 33 relief appearances. This year, Houck has solely been a starter, and has a 5.08 ERA in 14 starts, with 66 strikeouts and 26 walks in 72⅔ innings.

Houck missed two months after taking a line drive to the face on June 16, and this is just his second start back off the injured list. He allowed three runs in five innings on Tuesday in Houston.

