Los Angeles Dodgers v Boston Red Sox

August 27: Dodgers 7, Red Sox 4

Contributors: Eric Stephen
Mookie Betts homered and had three hits, Freddie Freeman had three hits and broke the Los Angeles franchise record for doubles in a season, and Gavin Stone pitched six-plus innings in the Dodgers’ win over the Red Sox on Sunday afternoon at Fenway Park in Boston.

6 Total Updates Since
Aug 25, 2023, 5:02am PDT