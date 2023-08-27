August 27: Dodgers 7, Red Sox 4

Mookie Betts homered and had three hits, Freddie Freeman had three hits and broke the Los Angeles franchise record for doubles in a season, and Gavin Stone pitched six-plus innings in the Dodgers’ win over the Red Sox on Sunday afternoon at Fenway Park in Boston.
Aug 25, 2023, 5:02am PDT
August 27
Relentless Dodgers offense beats Red Sox to win another series
Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman each had three hits on Sunday, but they weren’t alone. The Dodgers offense threatened throughout, and scored in five consecutive innings to beat the Red Sox at Fenway Park.
August 27
Freddie Freeman breaks LA Dodgers record for doubles in a season
Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman broke the Los Angeles team record with 50 doubles in a season, surpassing Shawn Green’s 2003 campaign. The franchise record is also within striking distance, with Johnny Frederick hitting 52 doubles for Brooklyn in 1929. There are 33 games remaining in this season.
August 27
Dodgers vs. Red Sox Game III chat
The Dodgers and Red Sox face off on Sunday morning at Fenway Park in Boston.
August 27
Dodgers recall Gavin Stone to pitch Fenway finale
The Dodgers called up Gavin Stone to pitch bulk innings in Sunday’s series finale against the Red Sox at Fenway Park. Bryan Hudson was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City.
August 26
Dodgers on Deck: August 27 at Red Sox
The Dodgers and Red Sox conclude their weekend series on Sunday afternoon at Fenway Park in Boston.
August 25
Dodgers vs. Red Sox series info
The Dodgers battle the Red Sox in a three-game weekend weekend series beginning Friday night at Fenway Park, in Mookie Betts’ return to Boston for the first time since getting traded to Los Angeles.