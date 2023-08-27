Dodgers recall Gavin Stone to pitch series finale vs. Red Sox

The Dodgers recalled Gavin Stone from Triple-A Oklahoma City for Sunday’s series finale at Fenway Park in Boston.

Left-hander Caleb Ferguson will open against the Red Sox on Sunday, just as he’s done three times previously this season, including the second game on Thursday in Cleveland and the first game last Saturday, August 19 at Dodger Stadium. But Stone is expected to take the bulk of the innings after that.

Since getting optioned to Triple-A on July 5, Stone had his best stretch of the season with a 2.85 ERA in eight games, with 49 strikeouts (a 29.7-percent strikeout rate) and 15 walks in 41 innings. That included a dominant 10 strikeouts in six scoreless, hitless innings for Oklahoma City against Round Rock on August 4, which earned Stone pitcher of the week honors in the Pacific Coast League.

Stone last pitched on Tuesday, when it was clear something was afoot after getting pulled after only three innings and 35 pitches. He allowed a run on two hits, with three strikeouts, and followed an opener for the first time this season.

Bryan Hudson was optioned to Oklahoma City to make room on the roster for Stone. Hudson pitched in three of the seven games in which he was active over the last eight days, allowing two runs in three innings.

In six games in his four major league stints in his first major league season, the left-hander has allowed seven runs on 12 hits in 8⅔ innings, with seven strikeouts and four walks.