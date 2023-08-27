Dodgers notes: Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts, Justin Turner

Since signing with the Dodgers in March 2022, Freddie Freeman has become one of— if not— the best pure hitter in baseball, yet one feat has always evaded him. Freeman has yet to win a batting title, as he came just shy of winning the award last year, and this season may be his best chance to win it in his career.

Freeman is hitting a blistering .339 on the season to pair along with a .992 OPS, which ranks second in the National League just behind teammate Mookie Betts. A near .340 batting average would be a shoe-in for a batting title for Freeman if not for Luis Arraez of the Miami Marlins, who is currently hitting a ridiculous .351 despite hitting under .240 in the month of August. Arraez is looking to become the first player to win batting titles in both leagues since D.J. Lemahieu (2016 with Colorado, 2020 with Yankees).

Bil Plunkett of the Orange County Register writes about Freeman’s pursuit (or lack thereof) of winning his first batting title, including manager Dave Roberts comparing Freeman to one of the best contact hitters in baseball history:

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has called Freeman “the modern-day Tony Gwynn” for his consistent at-bats – and ability to collect hits in an era when “hitting is harder than it’s ever been...” “I say modern-day (Tony Gwynn) because he manipulates the bat. He hits left and right(-handed pitching). He uses the whole field. The consistency of what Freddie does with the bat every year says a lot.”

Links

The blockbuster deal that sent Mookie Betts to the Dodgers may have been three and a half years ago, but the move is still fresh in the hearts of many Red Sox fans. Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times writes about Red Sox fans questioning the Betts’ trade to this day as well as sharing the opinions of long-time fans of the team:

Per an anonymous Red Sox fan: “We shouldn’t have traded him... I think that’s the general consensus.” Per Red Sox fan Tim Schur: “I think I speak for everyone: We all love Mookie and we wish the Red Sox never traded him,” Schur said. “And I don’t understand why they did.”

Through his nine seasons as a member of the Dodgers, current Red Sox infielder Justin Turner was seen as a major influence in the clubhouse, and he is continuing to bring his leadership presence for a Boston team that is teetering on a potential playoff spot. Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic writes about Turner’s 2023 season with Boston and offseason issues that prevented him from resigning with Los Angeles, while including how Red Sox manager (and former Dodger) Alex Cora has felt about Turner’s clubhouse presence:

“He’s so consistent at what he does,” Cora said. “Forget the baseball part of it, but as a person what he brings to the equation on a daily basis to his teammates.”