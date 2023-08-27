 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Dodgers notes: Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts, Justin Turner

By Jacob Macofsky
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Los Angeles Dodgers v Cleveland Guardians Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images

Since signing with the Dodgers in March 2022, Freddie Freeman has become one of— if not— the best pure hitter in baseball, yet one feat has always evaded him. Freeman has yet to win a batting title, as he came just shy of winning the award last year, and this season may be his best chance to win it in his career.

Freeman is hitting a blistering .339 on the season to pair along with a .992 OPS, which ranks second in the National League just behind teammate Mookie Betts. A near .340 batting average would be a shoe-in for a batting title for Freeman if not for Luis Arraez of the Miami Marlins, who is currently hitting a ridiculous .351 despite hitting under .240 in the month of August. Arraez is looking to become the first player to win batting titles in both leagues since D.J. Lemahieu (2016 with Colorado, 2020 with Yankees).

Bil Plunkett of the Orange County Register writes about Freeman’s pursuit (or lack thereof) of winning his first batting title, including manager Dave Roberts comparing Freeman to one of the best contact hitters in baseball history:

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has called Freeman “the modern-day Tony Gwynn” for his consistent at-bats – and ability to collect hits in an era when “hitting is harder than it’s ever been...” “I say modern-day (Tony Gwynn) because he manipulates the bat. He hits left and right(-handed pitching). He uses the whole field. The consistency of what Freddie does with the bat every year says a lot.”

Links

Per an anonymous Red Sox fan: “We shouldn’t have traded him... I think that’s the general consensus.”

Per Red Sox fan Tim Schur: “I think I speak for everyone: We all love Mookie and we wish the Red Sox never traded him,” Schur said. “And I don’t understand why they did.”

“He’s so consistent at what he does,” Cora said. “Forget the baseball part of it, but as a person what he brings to the equation on a daily basis to his teammates.”

More From True Blue LA

Loading comments...