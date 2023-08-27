Dodgers claim Tyson Miller off waivers from Mets

The Dodgers on Sunday claimed right-hander Tyson Miller off waivers from the Mets, bringing back the pitcher who was in the organization for three weeks earlier this season.

Miller, who went to South Hills High School in Indio and pitched in college at Cal Baptist in Riverside, has pitched for three teams this season. The Dodgers acquired Miller from the Brewers for cash considerations on July 12, then called him up to the majors on July 26, when he allowed two runs in two innings against the Blue Jays at Dodger Stadium.

This season the Dodgers have used 38 pitchers this season, second only to the Rays this season and one shy of the franchise record set in 2021. Miller was the 32nd pitcher used by Los Angeles this season. When Ryan Pepiot, the Dodgers’ 38th pitcher this season, was activated off the 60-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A on August 2, Miller was designated for assignment, then claimed off waivers by the Mets two days later.

Miller pitched two scoreless innings for the Mets on August 14 in his only appearance for the team. In nine major league games for the Brewers, Dodgers, and Mets this season, Miller has a 5.40 ERA in 13⅓ innings, with eight strikeouts and six walks.

He pitched a few games for Triple-A Syracuse, with his last appearance coming last Wednesday, after which he was designated for assignment.

Miller has been optioned five times already this season, but because he was in the minors when DFA’d the Dodgers can keep him in Triple-A Oklahoma City if they so choose. But if he comes up again to the majors this season, he would have to be placed on waivers to be sent to the minors again.

The Dodgers bullpen is thin on right-handed depth at the moment. Both Joe Kelly and Yency Almonte are currently on the injured list and not expected back until at some point in September. The current active bullpen has only four right-handed pitchers — Evan Phillips, Brusdar Graterol, Ryan Brasier, and Gus Varland. Right-hander Shelby Miller, currently on a rehab assignment with Oklahoma City, could return from the 60-day injured list by next weekend.

To make room for Miller on the 40-man roster, the Dodgers transferred Tony Gonsolin to the 60-day injured list, officially ending his season with an elbow injury that the Dodgers haven’t unveiled much information about.