Dodgers minors: Nick Frasso dazzles in Triple-A debut

Dodgers minor league right-hander Nick Frasso got promoted to Oklahoma City, and was lights out in his Triple-A debut, pitching six scoreless innings to beat Albuquerque.

He allowed a single and stolen base immediately to open the game, but then wriggled out of the first inning with no damage thanks in large part to a pair of strikeouts. In the second inning he allowed a walk and a single with two outs, but got a strikeout then too to escape that mini-jam.

That was the first of 13 straight batters in a row Frasso retired to end his night, totaling six scoreless innings in his first game at a new level.

Nick Frasso spins a gem in his Triple-A debut!



6.0 IP

2 H

0 R

1 BB

4 K pic.twitter.com/9J29lMBQZS — Oklahoma City Dodgers (@okc_dodgers) August 28, 2023

The outing completed a stellar August for Frasso, who allowed six runs (five earned) in five starts during the month, posting a 1.88 ERA with 25 strikeouts and nine walks in 24 innings.

Triple-A Oklahoma City

This was a one-sided affair as OKC blanked the Albuquerque Isotopes (Rockies), 14-0.

New signees Kolten Wong and Óscar Mercado each hit two doubles. Wong drove in three, Mercado drove in two.

Justin Yurchak had three hits, including a double. Jonny DeLuca and Patrick Mazeika each doubled and singled. Ryan Ward tripled and singled.

Shelby Miller continued his rehab assignment with a scoreless seventh inning, with two strikeouts.

Double-A Tulsa

Mookie Betts isn’t the only Dodgers outfielder with a sublime August. Yusniel Díaz homered twice with a career-high five hits in the Drillers’ blowout win over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (Royals).

Both home runs were solo shots, but Díaz drove in four on the night, giving him seven RBI in the last two games, and he scored three times on Sunday. In August, Díaz is hitting .404/.500/.697 with seven home runs, five doubles, 28 RBI, and 23 runs scored in 23 games.

First baseman Imanol Vargas homered, doubled, and singled for Tulsa as well.

Ben Casparius pitched five scoreless innings to earn the win, giving him 10⅔ innings with a 0.00 ERA (one unearned run) and 10 strikeouts for the week.

High-A Great Lakes

Damon Keith hit a two-run home run and doubled in the Loons’ win over the Fort Wayne TinCaps (Padres).

Leadoff man Taylor Young singled twice, walked twice, and stole two bases, giving him 51 steals on the season. He scored twice, driven in each time on a single by shortstop Alex Freeland, who had three RBI.

Hyun-il Choi followed an opener on Sunday, and struck out six in his four innings, allowing only a run on two hits. Choi on the week allowed two runs in nine innings, with 10 strikeouts.

Low-A Rancho Cucamonga

The Quakes scored four runs in the first inning but not much after in a loss to the Lake Elsinore Storm (Padres).

Luis Rodriguez hit a three-run home run for Rancho Cucamonga. First-round pick Kendall George singled and doubled, his first two hits since joining the Quakes over the weekend, and scored a run.

Fellow 18-year-old outfielder Josue De Paula walked four times and scored a run. He has 41 walks (a 14-percent walk rate) to go with only 50 strikeouts (17 percent) on the season.

Sunday scores

The week ahead