Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks series info, TV times & pitching matchups

The Dodgers and Diamondbacks meet for the final time during the regular season with a three-game series beginning Monday night at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

It’s been a rollercoaster year for the D-backs, who were tied atop the division with the Dodgers at the All-Star break but last 21 of 26 games to fall below .500. Arizona has picked things up of late, and hasn’t lost a series in two and a half weeks to remain in the wild card race.

With Gavin Stone called up to pitch Sunday in Boston, the rest of the Dodgers rotation is pitching on five days rest during this series against the D-backs, beginning with Bobby Miller on Monday. Clayton Kershaw pitches Tuesday, coming off a start that was limited to two innings last Wednesday in Cleveland by an aggressive grounds crew at Progressive Field, putting the tarp on the field more than a half-hour before rain came and ultimately suspended the game.

The Dodgers and D-backs have split their 10 meetings this season, including 2-2 at Dodger Stadium during the first weekend of the season.

Dodgers vs. D-backs schedule

Monday, 7:10 p.m.

Bobby Miller vs. Zac Gallen

SportsNet LA

Tuesday, 7:10 p.m.

Clayton Kershaw vs. Merrill Kelly

SportsNet LA, MLB Network (out of market)

Wednesday, 7:10 p.m.

Ryan Pepiot vs. Brandon Pfaadt

SportsNet LA, MLB Network (out of market)