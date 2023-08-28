 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

  • Stream
Arizona Diamondbacks v Los Angeles Dodgers

August 28: Dodgers 7, Diamondbacks 4

Contributors: Eric Stephen
/ new

The Dodgers hit four home runs off Zac Gallen to beat the Diamondbacks on Monday night at Dodger Stadium.

6 Total Updates Since
Aug 27, 2023, 10:35am PDT