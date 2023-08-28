August 28: Dodgers 7, Diamondbacks 4

The Dodgers hit four home runs off Zac Gallen to beat the Diamondbacks on Monday night at Dodger Stadium.
Aug 27, 2023, 10:35am PDT
August 28
Dodgers get home runs by the Gallen
The Dodgers hit four home runs off Zac Gallen to beat the Diamondbacks in the opener of a three-game series on Monday night at Dodger Stadium.
August 28
Dodgers vs. D-backs Game XI chat
August 28
Tony Gonsolin to undergo Tommy John surgery
Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin will undergo Tommy John surgery at the Kerlan Jobe Orthopedic Clinic in Los Angeles on Friday, September 1, ending his 2023 season and likely his 2024 campaign as well.
August 28
Dodgers add Tyson Miller to bullpen, option Gavin Stone to Triple-A
The Dodgers added recently-claimed pitcher Tyson Miller to the bullpen. Gavin Stone, who pitched six innings in a bulk outing on Sunday, was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City.
August 28
Dodgers vs. D-backs series info
The Dodgers are back home to host the Arizona Diamondbacks in a three-game series beginning Monday night at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.
August 27
Dodgers on Deck: August 28 vs. D-backs
