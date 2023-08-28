Dodgers on Deck: August 29 vs. Diamondbacks

Clayton Kershaw makes his fourth start since returning from the injured list, taking the mound in the middle game against the Diamondbacks on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium.

This time, the Dodgers left-hander won’t have to worry about inclement weather, like last Wednesday when his start ended after only two innings thanks to the game getting suspended in Cleveland.

Kershaw faced the D-backs twice in the first two weekends of the season, pitching six innings each time. He allowed one run in a win in Los Angeles on April 1, and lost while allowing four runs on April 7. Kershaw has allowed four runs only four times in 19 starts this season.

Merrill Kelly starts for Arizona, trying to put a bow on a stellar August. He has a 2.08 ERA with 37 strikeouts and eight walks in 30⅓ innings in five starts this month, but is 1-0 with four no-decision, with the D-backs scoring three or fewer runs in three out those starts.

Kelly has allowed only four runs (two earned) in his three starts against the Dodgers this season, though LA has won two of the three games. Two of Kelly’s three starts against them are scoreless, though one of those was only 3⅔ innings on March 31 at Dodger Stadium.

Game info