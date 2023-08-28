Mookie Betts wins National League player of the week

In one of the easiest decisions of the year, Dodgers superstar outfielder and infielder Mookie Betts, arguably the current favorite in the race for National League Most Valuable Player, was named NL player of the week on Monday, after running roughshod last week through Cleveland and Boston.

Betts had 16 hits in 26 at-bats, including four doubles, and punctuated his week with a home run over the Green Monster on Sunday in the final game of his return series at Fenway Park. That was good enough for an eye-popping line of .615/.665/.885 with nine runs scored and seven RBI in his six games.

Betts had two three-hit games to finish out the series against the Red Sox, and also had five hits in the middle game against the Guardians to tie his career high. Betts is so addicted to multi-hit games that he had two hits on Wednesday in Cleveland before the game got suspended, then three more once play resumed on Thursday. He has 11 multi-hit affairs in his last 14 games.

He’s also on a 15-game hitting streak, during which he’s hitting .542/.591/.848. Dating back to the final week of June, Betts is on one of the greatest two-month hot streaks in Dodgers history.

This is the fifth career player of the week award for Betts, who also captured the honor almost exactly one year ago with the Dodgers. Betts won the award three times during his time with the Red Sox — June 15-21, 2015, May 8-14, 2016, and June 26-July 2, 2016.