Dodgers add Tyson Miller to bullpen, option Gavin Stone to Triple-A

The Dodgers on Monday activated Tyson Miller, activating the right-hander who they claimed off waivers from the Mets on Sunday. He joins the bullpen to start a series against the Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium.

Miller gives the Dodgers bullpen a fifth right-hander, along with Evan Phillips, Brusdar Graterol, Ryan Brasier, and Gus Varland, to go along with four lefties. One of those relievers will need to go when Ryan Pepiot is presumably called up to start Wednesday’s series finale.

But for now, the Dodgers have nine relievers available that are for the most part well-rested thanks to all three starters/bulk pitchers in Boston throwing six innings, including Stone on Sunday. The only Dodgers reliever to pitch more than once against the Red Sox was closer Evan Phillips, who pitched Friday and Sunday and has pitched in three of the last four days.

Stone was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City after his Sunday spot appearance.

Miller more than qualifies as a fresh arm, however the Dodgers use him. He’s only pitched three games in August, a month that started with him in the Dodgers organization. He last pitched on Wednesday for Triple-A Syracuse, allowing three runs in two-thirds of an inning.

This time around with the Dodgers, Miller is wearing uniform number 61. He wore 58 in his previous stint on the active roster this season, but that’s now worn by Varland.