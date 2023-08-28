Dodgers go deep, so does Bobby Miller to beat Diamondbacks

The Dodgers hit four home runs and had two of the three big innings on Monday night to beat the Diamondbacks 7-4 in the series opener at Dodger Stadium.

Freddie Freeman took a break from hitting all those doubles by hitting a home run off Zac Gallen to open the scoring in the first inning. Freeman’s 24th home run of the season was his 76th extra-base hit, tied with Shohei Ohtani for the major league lead.

Only eight times has a Dodger totaled 80 extra-base hits in a season, and the Los Angeles record is 84, in Cody Bellinger’s MVP season in 2019. Freeman is on pace for 95 extra-base hits this season, which would be one more than Babe Herman’s franchise record for Brooklyn in 1930.

But that wasn’t all in the first inning. Will Smith followed with a single, then Max Muncy hit a two-run home run, his sixth straight game with an extra-base hit. Muncy also singled later, his third multi-hit game in his last four, extending his hit streak to seven games.

Gallen only allowed two home runs in a single start four previous times this season. He hadn’t allowed two home runs in the same inning since August 15, 2021. He only allowed two runs in his previous three starts combined.

It was more of the latter for Gallen after the first inning, who held the Dodgers at bay through five innings.

Bobby Miller allowed seven hits in his six innings, but they were concentrated together in two different innings.

Gabriel Moreno had the two big blows, first with an RBI double, the third hit in the second inning. In the fourth, Moreno hit a two-run home run to give Arizona the lead in a three-run, four-hit frame.

Miller kept the D-backs off the board after the home run, and got through six innings, the fourth consecutive game in which the Dodgers had a pitcher last six innings. Miller has gotten through at least six innings in four straight starts, and has done so in eight of his 16 starts.

He trailed after throwing his 86th and final pitch, but the Dodgers got the lead right back in the bottom of the sixth with two more home runs off Gallen.

The sixth inning started with all three outfielders due up. David Peralta singled, followed by home runs by Jason Heyward and James Outman back-to-back. Heyward’s shot, his first since August 2, gave the Dodgers the lead.

Four home runs allowed is a career first for Gallen, who has allowed 11 runs in 10 innings in his two starts against the Dodgers this season, both losses. Against everyone else, Gallen is 14-4 with a 2.92 ERA.

Streak over

After winning National League player of the week earlier Monday, Mookie Betts walked against the D-backs, but was also hitless in four at-bats, snapping his hit streak at 15 games. That streak is tied (with himself) for the third-longest by a Dodger this season.

On air

Joe Davis called Monday’s homestand opener alongside analyst Nomar Garciaparra, the third pairing of that duo this season on SportsNet LA. Announcers don’t affect the outcomes of games, obviously, but the Dodgers are 3-0 in games called by Davis and Garciaparra this season, outscoring opponents 26-9.

Monday particulars

Home runs: Freddie Freeman (24), Max Muncy (31), Jason Heyward (12), James Outman (17); Gabriel Moreno (6)

WP — Bobby Miller (8-3): 6 IP, 7 hits, 4 runs, 2 walks, 4 strikeouts

LP — Zac Gallen (14-6): 5⅓ IP, 9 hits, 6 runs, 3 walks, 3 strikeouts

Sv — Caleb Ferguson (3): 1 IP, 1 strikeout

Up next

Clayton Kershaw is on the mound on Tuesday night (7:10 p.m.; SportsNet LA, MLB Network), with Merrill Kelly starting for Arizona.