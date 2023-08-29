August 29: Dodgers 9, Diamondbacks 1

Mookie Betts and Will Smith homered, and Chris Taylor had three hits on his birthday and bobblehead night in the Dodgers’ win over the Diamondbacks on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium.
Aug 28, 2023, 5:01am PDT
August 30
Dodgers birthday boys are thriving
The Dodgers have excelled on their birthdays in 2023, especially so in the last week, with Kiké Hernández, Max Muncy, and Chris Taylor all having big days.
August 29
Kershaw and Betts reach milestones in Dodgers blowout win
Clayton Kershaw battled through five frames, tying Don Drysdale for second-most wins in Dodgers history. And Mookie Betts set a career high in long balls with 36 helping lead a 9-run slugfest
August 29
Dodgers vs. D-backs Game XII chat
The Dodgers and Diamondbacks battle on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium.
August 29
Dodgers on Deck: August 30 vs. D-backs
The Dodgers finish off their series against the Diamondbacks on Thursday night at Dodger Stadium.
August 28
Dodgers on Deck: August 29 vs. D-backs
The Dodgers take on the Diamondbacks on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium, with Clayton Kershaw on the mound against Merrill Kelly.
August 28
Dodgers vs. D-backs series info
The Dodgers are back home to host the Arizona Diamondbacks in a three-game series beginning Monday night at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.