Arizona Diamondbacks v Los Angeles Dodgers

August 29: Dodgers 9, Diamondbacks 1

Contributors: Eric Stephen and Estevão Maximo
Mookie Betts and Will Smith homered, and Chris Taylor had three hits on his birthday and bobblehead night in the Dodgers’ win over the Diamondbacks on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium.

6 Total Updates Since
Aug 28, 2023, 5:01am PDT