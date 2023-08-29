Dodgers notes: Freddie Freeman, Tony Gonsolin, Ryan Brasier

Freddie Freeman became the first Los Angeles Dodger to record 50 doubles in a season, surpassing the previous record held by Shawn Green. He’s on pace to become the all-time franchise record holder for the most doubles hit in a single season, surpassing Johnny Frederick’s 52 doubles, and could potentially etch his name in baseball history as having the most doubles by any player in a single season.

The current record for the most doubles in a season was set in the 1931 season by Red Sox outfielder Earl Webb, who connected for 67 two-base knocks. Not a single player since the 1937 season has recorded 60 doubles in a season, yet three players have come close to sniffing 60 since the 2000 season, with Todd Helton and Carlos Delgado totaling 59 and 57 doubles respectively in 2000 and Nick Castellanos amounting 58 doubles in 2019.

Steve Henson of the Los Angeles Times writes about Freeman’s record-setting season, noting how he would join elite company if he manages to average 40 doubles per season over the next five years:

“Freeman is on pace to hit 63 doubles... His career total of 464 is second to Miguel Cabrera’s 622 among active players. Should Freeman average, say, 40 doubles over the next five years, he’d be inside the top 10 all-time, shoulder to shoulder with luminaries George Brett (665), Craig Biggio (668) and Albert Pujols (686).”

