Dodgers on Deck: August 30 vs. Diamondbacks

The Dodgers end their season series against the Diamondbacks on Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium.

Ryan Pepiot will get the call, whether he starts or follows an opener (he’s done the latter in his two appearances to date), and this time it won’t be as the 27th player on a roster in a doubleheader.

No matter how he was on the roster in those first two outings, Pepiot impressed by throwing strikes. He allowed two runs in nine innings combined against the Marlins and Guardians, with 11 strikeouts against only one walk.

D-backs rookie right-hander Brandon Pfaadt has a 5.91 ERA in his 13 major league starts to date, though he’s been much better in his second stint with Arizona since late July, with a 3.48 ERA in seven starts.

The Dodgers got Pfaadt for four runs in 4⅔ innings on August 8 at Chase Field in Phoenix in a win over the D-backs.

