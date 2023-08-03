Dodgers minors: Kyle Hurt promoted to Triple-A, Michael Busch homers again

Dodgers right-hander Kyle Hurt was promoted to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Wednesday after a strong four months with Double-A Tulsa. The 25-year-old right-hander, acquired from the Marlins in the Alex Vesia/Dylan Floro trade in February 2021, had a 4.15 ERA in 19 games, with 110 strikeouts and 33 walks in 65 innings.

Those 110 strikeouts rank third in the Texas League, and come with a 39.4-percent strikeout rate. Hurt’s 27.6-percent strikeout-minus-walk rate is second among Dodgers minor league pitchers with at least 50 innings, trailing only Emmet Sheehan, who’s been in the majors for seven weeks.

Hurt’s last start for the Drillers was Sunday, when he walked a career-high seven batters in 3⅔ innings against Springfield.

Player of the day

Michael Busch homered in the first inning for Oklahoma City, part of a two-hit night that saw him drive in a pair of runs.

MLB's No. 34 overall prospect Michael Busch is on a tear:

3 HR in past 3 games

4 HR in past 5 games

6 HR in past 9 games@okc_dodgers | @Dodgers pic.twitter.com/SqVw4viXlp — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) August 3, 2023

Busch has four home runs in his last five games, and six in his last nine games. He’s reached base in 27 consecutive games, every game since getting optioned back to Triple-A on June 27.

Triple-A Oklahoma City

A five-run second inning provided a lead Oklahoma City would never relinquish in a win over the Round Rock Express (Rangers). Ryan Ward hit a two-run home run in the frame.

Drew Avans had two hits, including a double. Yonny Hernández walked twice, stole a base, scored a run, then in the eighth inning made this fantastic play at shortstop to rob Elier Hernández of a hit up the middle.

Yonny Hernández -- Magician up the middle! pic.twitter.com/408JM48Dk9 — Oklahoma City Dodgers (@okc_dodgers) August 3, 2023

Starter Mike Montgomery allowed one run in five innings for the win, two days after getting honored as the Pacific Coast League pitcher of the week. Relievers Victor González (four outs, two walks), Gus Varland (one inning, two strikeouts), and Wander Suero (one inning, one strikeout) combined for 3⅓ scoreless, hitless innings to close out the win.

Double-A Tulsa

The Drillers were limited to just four hits in a shutout loss to the Wichita Wind Surge (Twins).

Center fielder Jose Ramos had two of the hits, including a double.

Starter Orlando Ortiz-Mayr took the loss with three runs allowed in his five innings. He struck out four.

Ricky Vanasco struck out three of his six batters faced in relief, pitching 1⅔ scoreless innings.

High-A Great Lakes

Great Lakes mixed in three solo home runs in a road win over the Fort Wayne TinCaps (Padres). All three home runs came rom the infield, with third baseman Taylor Young going deep in the first inning, shortstop Alex Freeland homering in the seventh, and first baseman Griffin Lockwood-Powell launching one in the ninth.

Dalton Rushing played his first game at catcher since leaving last Thursday’s game with an injury on a play at the plate. He was 0-for-4 at the plate and was hit by a pitch for the 11th time, tying Young for the Loons lead.

Ronan Kopp pitched three scoreless innings in his start without allowing a hit, but he also walked four batters to go with his two strikeouts.

Low-A Rancho Cucamonga

Starter Game Emmett allowed six runs in his 3⅔ innings in a loss to the Fresno Grizzlies (Rockies). Two one-out walks followed by three straight one-out singles meant three runs in the first inning, and Fresno never looked back.

Second baseman Wilman Diaz had two of the Quakes’ four hits, and scored one of the two runs.

Transactions

Triple-A: After four rehab starts, Ryan Pepiot was activated from the 60-day IL and optioned to Oklahoma City. Pitcher Tyson Miller was designated for assignment. Kyle Hurt was promoted to Oklahoma City.

Double-A: Pitcher Kendall Williams was promoted to Tulsa after a 1.99 ERA in seven starts for Great Lakes. Corner infielder Brandon Lewis was placed in the IL.

High-A: Right-hander Sauryn Lao, a former infielder converted to pitching this year, was promoted to Great Lakes after a 2.98 ERA with 57 strikeouts (a 33.7-percent strikeout rate) against only six unintentional walks in 42⅓ innings for Rancho Cucamonga. It hasn’t been announced yet, but right-hander Peter Heubeck, the Dodgers’ third-round draft pick in 2021, is listed as the Great Lakes starter for Saturday, getting promoted from Low-A.

Low-A: Pitcher Carlos Martinez was activated after two months on the injured list. He pitched three rehab games in the Arizona Complex League before rejoining the Quakes.

