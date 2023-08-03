August 3: Dodgers 8, A’s 2

Freddie Freeman doubled twice and homered, backing Julio Urías’ five scoreless innings as the Dodgers swept the Oakland A’s on Thursday night at Dodger Stadium. Rookie Emmet Sheehan pitched the final four innings to close out the win, earning the save.
Aug 2, 2023, 6:48pm PDT
August 3
Freeman leads Dodgers extra-base hit barrage to sweep A’s
A red-hot Freddie Freeman paced the Dodgers offense, which got extra-base hits from Miguel Rojas and Kiké Hernández as well as others. Julio Urías pitched five scoreless innings, and Emmet Sheehan finished it off with a four-inning save in a win over the Oakland A’s to finish off a series sweep.
August 3
Dodgers vs. A’s Game III chat
The Dodgers take on the A’s on Thursday night at Dodger Stadium.
August 2
Dodgers on Deck: August 3 vs. A’s
The Dodgers finish off a series against the Oakland A’s on Thursday night at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.