Oakland Athletics v Los Angeles Dodgers

August 3: Dodgers 8, A’s 2

Contributors: Eric Stephen
Freddie Freeman doubled twice and homered, backing Julio Urías’ five scoreless innings as the Dodgers swept the Oakland A’s on Thursday night at Dodger Stadium. Rookie Emmet Sheehan pitched the final four innings to close out the win, earning the save.

3 Total Updates Since
Aug 2, 2023, 6:48pm PDT