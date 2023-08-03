Dodgers on Deck: August 4 at Padres

For the first time in 12 weeks, the Dodgers and Padres are playing each other. Friday is the opener of a four-game wraparound weekend series at Petco Park that runs through Monday afternoon in San Diego.

Bobby Miller starts the series opener, coming off consecutive starts allowing three runs with six strikeouts and no walks. He pitched six innings in a win in Texas on July 22, and pitched five innings in a loss to the Reds on July 28. He’s pitching Friday on six days rest.

In his last five starts, Miller has 28 strikeouts against only three walks but also has a 4.67 ERA and 3.79 FIP in 27 innings.

Yu Darvish is on the mound for the Padres on Friday night, having seen the extremes over his previous four starts. Darvish allowed seven runs in a loss to the Pirates on July 24, but that was surrounded by two scoreless starts over six innings, and the right-hander allowed one run in six innings in the start before that.

The Dodgers are 5-1 against the Padres this season. San Diego has won five of six games entering this series to move to 54-55. The last time the Padres were at .500 was May 11.

After two months of relatively few divisional games, the Dodgers will play National League West opponents over the next 10 games. Following the four games in San Diego, the Dodgers play the Diamondbacks in Phoenix for two games before returning home to host the Rockies for four games at Dodger Stadium.

Game info