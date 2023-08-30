Dodgers minors: Kolten Wong, Kendall George, Josue De Paula

Three Dodgers affiliates on Tuesday lost close games, but a pair of teenage outfielders thrived for Rancho Cucamonga.

Player of the day

It’s been an eventful first few days in Oklahoma City for Kolten Wong, the veteran infielder who’s been playing shortstop in his few games since signing a minor league deal with the Dodgers this month.

Wong had three more hits on Tuesday night, including a home run.

Long gone from Kolten Wong!



That's his first OKC homer as he continues his hot start with the squad! pic.twitter.com/6ZN86wqEmX — Oklahoma City Dodgers (@okc_dodgers) August 30, 2023

Wong has only been in Oklahoma City for three games, but he already has seven hits in 13 at-bats, including that home run plus two doubles on Sunday.

Wong had six hits in his last 37 at-bats in the majors with the Mariners, covering the last three weeks of July.

Triple-A Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City scored five runs in the first inning but only four the rest of the way and lost by one to the Round Rock Express (Rangers).

In addition to Wong, OKC also got home runs from 40-man-roster players Jonny DeLuca and Miguel Vargas. DeLuca added a triple, and Vargas also had a single.

Blake Treinen in his second rehab appearance for Oklahoma City allowed three runs on two hits and a walk in the fifth inning, recording only one out while averaging 92 mph on his nine two-seam fastballs.

Jimmy Nelson started another rehab assignment on Tuesday, and pitched a scoreless eighth inning with a strikeout. He hit a batter to open the inning, but then picked him off one out later.

Double-A Tulsa

An error extended the top of the 10th inning, and the Arkansas Travelers (Mariners) capitalized with five runs, including a two-run home run to beat Tulsa.

Carson Taylor and Josh Stowers both homered for the Drillers. Imanol Vargas reached base four times with a double, single, and two walks.

High-A Great Lakes

A two-run home run off Benony Robles four pitches into the ninth inning turned a one-run Loons lead into a one-run loss to the Dayton Dragons (Reds).

That spoiled a Great Lakes comeback from 4-0 down. Damon Keith hit a two-run triple in a three-run sixth, and Alex Freeland’s two-run home run in the seventh game the Loons the lead, at least for a little while.

Low-A Rancho Cucamonga

Kendall George and Josue De Paula, both just 18 years old, each had three hits in the Quakes’ road win over the Stockton Ports (A’s).

Both George and De Paula had two singles and a double. George scored three runs and drove in run. De Paula drove in three and scored two.

Rancho Cucamonga’s offense was more than just the two kids at the top of the lineup though. Jose Izarra, Thayron Liranzo, and Luis Rodriguez all homered, Rodriguez hitting a two-run shot.

That was all more than enough for starter Christian Romero, who struck out five and walked none in his six innings, allowing three runs. Six innings matched a career high for the 20-year-old Romero, who also pitched that deep on July 23 at Lake Elsinore.

Transactions

Triple-A: Pitcher Jimmy Nelson started a rehab assignment. Pitcher Keegan Curtis was released. The 27-year-old left-hander had a 6.48 ERA with 26 strikeouts and 18 walks in 33⅓ innings over 20 games with Oklahoma City this season. He was in the Dodgers organization since signing a minor league contract in June 2022.

High-A: Pitcher Jared Karros is listed in the Loons’ game notes as Wednesday’s starting pitcher, the High-A debut for the 2022 16th-round draft pick out of UCLA. Karros had a 3.95 ERA, 75 strikeouts, and 22 walks in 70⅔ innings with Rancho Cucamonga. Karros’ last two starts witht he Quakes were scoreless — five innings on August 17 and a career-high six innings on August 23.

Low-A: Pitcher Dailoui Abad joined the Quakes after a 2.39 with 33 strikeouts and 7 walks in 26⅓ innings in the Arizona Complex League. Pitcher Fran Castro was released after Sunday’s game.

Tuesday scores

Wednesday schedule