August 30: Dodgers 7, Diamondbacks 0

Ryan Pepiot pitched five scoreless innings to start, and Ryan Pepiot pitched four scoreless innings to close out the Dodgers’ win over the Diamondbacks on Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium to complete a three-game sweep. Freddie Freeman and Jason Heyward homered, and Max Muncy hit a two-run double.
Aug 28, 2023, 5:01am PDT
August 30
Freeman, Dodgers drub Diamondbacks to complete sweep
Freddie Freeman started the Dodgers scoring with a two-run shot, matched up by Jason Heyward in the same inning. Ryan Pepiot tossed five scoreless securing his first win of 2023 to sweep away the Diamondbacks.
August 30
Dodgers vs. D-backs Game XIII chat
The Dodgers and Diamondbacks finish off a three-game series on Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium.
August 30
Dodgers recall Ryan Pepiot, DFA Tyson Miller
The Dodgers called up Ryan Pepiot to pitch in the final game on Wednesday night against the Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium. Tyson Miller was designated for assignment.
August 29
Dodgers on Deck: August 30 vs. D-backs
The Dodgers finish off their series against the Diamondbacks on Thursday night at Dodger Stadium.
August 28
Dodgers vs. D-backs series info
The Dodgers are back home to host the Arizona Diamondbacks in a three-game series beginning Monday night at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.