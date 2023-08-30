 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Arizona Diamondbacks v Los Angeles Dodgers

August 30: Dodgers 7, Diamondbacks 0

9 straight series wins for LA

Contributors: Estevão Maximo and Eric Stephen
Ryan Pepiot pitched five scoreless innings to start, and Ryan Pepiot pitched four scoreless innings to close out the Dodgers’ win over the Diamondbacks on Wednesday night at Dodger Stadium to complete a three-game sweep. Freddie Freeman and Jason Heyward homered, and Max Muncy hit a two-run double.

Aug 28, 2023, 5:01am PDT