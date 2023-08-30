Dodgers on Deck: August 31 vs. Braves

The Dodgers finish off their best month of the season with the opener of a four-game weekend series against the Braves at Dodger Stadium. It’s a battle of the clear two best teams in the National League, and a potential preview of their third NLCS battle in the last four years.

Lance Lynn starts the series opener for the Dodgers, looking to wrap up a stellar first month with his new team. Since getting acquired from the White Sox a few days before the trade deadline, Lynn is 4-0 with a 2.03 ERA, 26 strikeouts and six walks in 31 innings. All seven of his earned runs allowed with the Dodgers have come in the six home runs he’s given up.

Spencer Strider leads the majors with 236 strikeouts and a 2.79 FIP, and leads the National League with a 1.057 WHIP. The second-year right-hander also leads the majors with 15 wins, including a 4-1 record and 2.37 ERA in five August starts.

Strider has lasted seven innings in each of his last three starts, allowing one total run during that time with 25 strikeouts.

Game info