The Dodgers’ recent visit to Fenway Park sparked plenty of stories, from reminiscences about time on the team to a career milestone for a new face on the mound. Here’s what folks are saying about the Dodgers trip back east this week.

Juan Toribio of MLB.com caught up with Dave Roberts as the manager reflected on his tenure with the Red Sox, the memories Boston holds, and his legacy with the Dodgers.

How did the Dodgers help Ryan Brasier find his groove after leaving the Red Sox? The addition of a cutter may have helped, but so did a change of scenery and a couple of weeks off after being released by the Red Sox. Chad Jennings of The Athletic spoke with Red Sox manager Alex Cora, among other Boston staff, about what happened to Brasier and what might have been.

For his part, all the time away from Fenway didn’t seem to diminish Mookie Betts’ familiarity with the place one bit. He went 7-for-15 in the series, adding to a 15-game hit streak in the process. MLB Network’s Mark DeRosa broke down Betts’ series and how it highlights the star’s amazing talent.

We’re done with the East Coast updates after this, promise: Gavin Stone received his first win on Sunday after pitching six innings against the Red Sox, thanks in large part to his impressive changeup. Stone broke down the evolution of his pitch, including how his “Vulcan-type grip” came about, to David Laurila at FanGraphs.

Back in L.A., Dodgers clubhouse attendant RJ Peete is well known for his huge hugs, diligent work ethic, sense of humor, and impressive memory. But when he was diagnosed with autism at three years old, Peete’s parents—former NFL quarterback Rodney Peete and actress Holly Robinson-Peete—were told he’d likely never speak, let alone hold a job. Steve Henson of the Los Angeles Times shares more of RJ’s story.

And a final word on Mookie Betts: Mike Petriello at MLB.com made the case for Betts to win the National League’s MVP award this year. Betts is leading current favorite Ronald Acuña Jr. of the Atlanta Braves in home runs, OPS, and wins above replacement, but it’ll take more than stats to overtake all the time Acuña has spent as the favorite. After all, this is baseball, and as Petriello points out, narrative matters.