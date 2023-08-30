Dodgers recall Ryan Pepiot, designate Tyson Miller for assignment

The Dodgers called up Ryan Pepiot from Triple-A Oklahoma City to start the series finale on Wednesday night against the Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium.

This is the third start for Pepiot, who just like the plan out of spring training is replacing an injured Tony Gonsolin in the Dodgers rotation. The first two starts for Pepiot came as the 27th player in doubleheaders, one after a tropical storm forced the first weather rescheduling at Dodger Stadium in 23 years, and another last Thursday in Cleveland after the suspension of the previous night’s game after only two innings.

Whatever the roster maneuvers were used, Pepiot had looked very good while pitching, allowing two runs in nine innings in his two starts, with 11 strikeouts and only one walk.

Pepiot (eventually) followed an opener in each of those first two starts, with left-hander Caleb Ferguson tossing a scoreless inning in both games. On Wednesday night, Pepiot will start for the Dodgers.

Tyson Miller’s second tour of duty with the Dodgers was shorter than his first. He was designated for assignment to make roster room for Pepiot, and also opens up a spot on the 40-man roster for when one of the pitchers on the 60-day injured list is ready to return.

Miller was claimed off waivers from the Mets on Sunday, added to the active roster on Monday, and pitched two scoreless innings in relief on Tuesday night against the Diamondbacks.

In his two stints with the Dodgers this year, Miller appeared in two games, wearing number 58 on July 26 and number 61 on Tuesday. He allowed two runs in four innings. Miller has also pitched for the Brewers and Mets this season.