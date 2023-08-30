Freddie Freeman, Dodgers drub Diamondbacks to complete sweep

If you so happened to have caught the recap of Tuesday’s game, it’s a lot of the same on Wednesday. Some driving forces changed around a bit, but once again the Dodgers thumped the Diamondbacks, securing a 7-0 victory and a series sweep.

The Dodgers manhandled the D-Backs once again, scoring six runs before the end of four innings, with eight out of their nine hitters reaching base safely at least once.

While Mookie Betts was the star of the show on the Tuesday matchup, for this series finale, it was Freddie Freeman’s turn to lead the way.

The Dodgers’ star first baseman started the scoring in this one, driving in Mookie Betts with an absolute moonshot, taking D-Backs’ starter Brandon Pfaadt more than halfway up the pavilion in right.

Freeman also doubled later on and is now only one shy of tying the franchise record in two-baggers for the Dodgers. Freeman has 51, only trailing Johnny Frederick’s 52 in 1929.

Later on in the same frame, Jason Heyward doubled the scoring with a two-run shot of his own, after Heyward had been robbed by Corbin Carroll of a two-run double, in his first at-bat of the game.

Stop Freddie? Pfaadt chance. pic.twitter.com/JOWcSpypQv — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 31, 2023

After some struggles in the middle of the season, Heyward has been red-hot this month, hitting .340/.375/.518 in August.

Pepiot a real option down the stretch

Tony Gonsolin’s season-ending Tommy John surgery created a vacancy in the Dodgers rotation, and Ryan Pepiot hasfilled it ably in his three games since Gonsolin was placed on the injured list.

Pepiot tossed five very clean innings, allowing only three baserunners total, none able to come across for a run, and also struck out that same number.

One of the primary issues of Pepiot in his first games in the bigs was his control, and the right-hander has definitely improved in that particular area. He walked one on Wednesday, and has only one walk in 14 innings this season, to go with 14 strikeouts.

Dave Roberts took advantage of the large lead and also worked in preparation for what figures to be a much more highly contested series against the Braves. The Dodgers’ manager gave the bullpen a night off, opting to go with Ryan Yarbrough to cover the last four frames, earning a save for his efforts.

Wednesday particulars

Home runs: Freddie Freeman (25), Jason Heyward (13)

WP — Ryan Pepiot (1-0): 5 IP, 2 hits, 1 walk, 3 strikeouts

LP — Brandon Pfaadt (1-7): 4 IP, 8 hits, 6 runs, 5 earned, 2 walks, 4 strikeouts

Sv — Ryan Yarbrough (2): 4 IP, 4 hits, 4 strikeouts

Up next

Empty your calendars for the weekend. The Dodgers will welcome the Braves into a town for a battle of heavyweights, which will begin Thursday night (7:10 p.m.; SportsNet LA, MLB Network). Lance Lynn starts for the Dodgers, facing strikeout machine Spencer Strider for the Braves.