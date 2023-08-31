Dodgers minors: Jared Karros, Dalton Rushing, Yusniel Díaz

A recap of Wednesday night in the Dodgers minor leagues.

Player of the day

Jared Karros had a stellar debut with High-A Great Lakes, striking out six in his five innings. His only run allowed was a solo home run in the fourth inning.

In his last four starts, encompassing his last three for Low-A Rancho Cucamonga plus Wednesday night for the Loons, Karros has allowed three total runs (two earned) in 20 innings, with 21 strikeouts and five walks.

Triple-A Oklahoma City

Six runs in the sixth inning was all Oklahoma City needed to beat the Round Rock Express (Rangers).

The runs came thanks to the first six batters of the sixth reaching against reliever Cole Winn, who took the loss. The frame included doubles by Jonny DeLuca, Ryan Ward, and David Dahl.

Miguel Vargas had two singles and a walk, and has reached base in 14 consecutive games.

Starter Robbie Erlin did not allow a run in his four innings.

Double-A Tulsa

The Drillers got back-to-back home runs in the first inning to start the scoring, but the Arkansas Travelers (Mariners) scored the final 12 runs of the game to blow out Tulsa.

Luis Yanel Diaz and Yusniel Díaz hit the homers off left-hander Ethan Lindow. Yusniel Díaz is hitting a robust .396/.496/.708 with eight home runs and 29 RBI in August with one day remaining in the month.

Kendall Williams had his first real subpar outing of the season, allowing five runs while recording five outs.

High-A Great Lakes

Dalton Rushing is healthy and hitting again, driving in three in a two-hit game in Great Lakes’ blowout win over the Dayton Dragons (Reds). That included a two-run shot by Rushing in the fifth inning, his fourth home run in six games.

No need to rush around the bases on this one!



Top-ranked @Dodgers prospect Dalton Rushing launches his 13th homer and 4th in 6 games for the @greatlakesloons. pic.twitter.com/cXBjv4uKd2 — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) August 31, 2023

Taylor Young also homered, walked, scored twice, and stole his 52nd base of the season. Griffin Lockwood-Powell drove in three, including a two-run double.

Low-A Rancho Cucamonga

The Quakes managed only four hits and four walks in a shutout loss to the Stockton Ports (A’s).

Catcher Thayron Liranzo had Rancho Cucamonga’s only extra-base hit, a double. Kendall George had two of the four team walks.

Chris Campos took the loss, allowing four runs in four innings, including a two-run home run. Campos struck out four and walked none.

Transactions

Low-A: Right-hander Patrick Copen, the Dodgers’ seventh-round draft pick this year out of Marshall, was promoted after one game in the Arizona Complex League. Copen will start for the Quakes on Thursday night.

