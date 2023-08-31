Dodgers notes: Tony Gonsolin, Mookie Betts, Clayton Kershaw

The Dodgers faced a major blow to their rotation when they placed Tony Gonsolin on the injured list two weeks ago, rendering him inactive for the remainder of the season. On Monday, the team announced that Gonsolin will undergo Tommy John surgery on Friday, and will likely miss the 2024 season as well.

Gonsolin on Tuesday explained how he pitched with a torn UCL for a span of two months, stating that he felt he had to “out of necessity” for a depleted rotation that saw Clayton Kershaw and Julio Urías land on the IL. J.P. Hoornstra of the Orange County Register writes about Gonsolin playing through injury and what the deciding factor was for Gonsolin to undergo surgery:

“I felt like I was just pitching out of necessity. I thought I could do it. I thought I had the capability to do it. It got to the point where the stuff just really wasn’t performing. Went through a lot of tough results, tough outings to get to that realization.”

