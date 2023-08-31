Dodgers vs. Braves series info, TV times & pitching matchups

The Braves and Dodgers have the two best records in the National League, both with double-digit leds in their respective divisions. They meet for this weekend in what could be a potential NLCS preview.

But first things first, there are four games to play this weekend at Dodger Stadium. It’s the second meeting this season between the two teams. The Dodgers won two out of three in Atlanta from May 22-24.

Bobby Miller made his major league debut in the middle game of that May series at Truist Park, allowing one run in five innings in a win. Miller will start the final game of this series against the Braves, facing Charlie Morton, a pitcher 15 years his senior.

Miller, and the rest of the Dodgers rotation, is getting an extra day of rest with the well-traveled TBA pitching on Saturday for Los Angeles.

Friday night’s game is a battle between left-handers Max Fried and Julio Urías, who finished second and third, respectively last season in National League Cy Young voting.

Dodgers vs. Braves schedule

Thursday, 7:10 p.m.

Lance Lynn vs. Spencer Strider

SportsNet LA, MLB Network (out of market)

Friday, 7:10 p.m.

Julio Urías vs. Max Fried (L)

SportsNet LA, MLB Network (out of market)

Saturday, 6:10 p.m.

TBA vs. Bryce Elder

SportsNet LA

Sunday, 1:10 p.m.

Bobby Miller vs. Charlie Morton

SportsNet LA