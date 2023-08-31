August 31: Braves 8, Dodgers 7

Mookie Betts hit two of the Dodgers’ four home runs, but Ronald Acuña and the Braves built a big lead on Lance Lynn and held on Thursday night at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.
Aug 30, 2023, 6:51pm PDT
August 31
Acuña, Betts shine as Braves top Dodgers in opener
Mookie Betts homered twice and nearly led the Dodgers to a massive comeback, but Ronald Acuña Jr. and the Braves held on to win Thursday night at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.
August 31
Walker Buehler to begin rehab Sunday with OKC
Dodgers pitcher Walker Buehler will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City, working his way back nearly 13 months after Tommy John surgery and flexor tendon repair in his right elbow.
August 31
August 31
Dodgers activate Shelby Miller off IL, option Ryan Pepiot
The Dodgers activated Shelby Miller off the 60-day injured list after missing over 10 weeks with a herniated disc in his neck. Ryan Pepiot was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City.
August 31
August 31
August 30
