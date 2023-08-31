 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Atlanta Braves v Los Angeles Dodgers

August 31: Braves 8, Dodgers 7

Contributors: Eric Stephen
Mookie Betts hit two of the Dodgers’ four home runs, but Ronald Acuña and the Braves built a big lead on Lance Lynn and held on Thursday night at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

Aug 30, 2023, 6:51pm PDT