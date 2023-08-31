Dodgers on Deck: September 1 vs. Braves

The second game of the weekend series between the two best teams in the National League brings an excellent pitching matchup with a pair of top-three finishers in last year’s NL Cy Young Award voting.

Dodgers left-hander Julio Urías finished third last year, and Braves southpaw Max Fried was second. This year, both have dealt with injuries.

Urías missed six weeks with a hamstring strain, but recovered to post a 2.90 ERA in five starts in August, and that even includes his six runs allowed in six innings last Saturday at Fenway Park. Urías at Dodger Stadium this season is 8-1 with a 2.30 ERA in 10 starts at Dodger Stadium, compared to 7.07 in 10 road starts.

Fried missed three months with a left forearm strain this year, but recovered to post a 3.58 ERA in five starts in August, with 28 strikeouts and 11 walks in 27⅔ innings.

Friday is September 1, which means expanded rosters, with teams allowed to go from 26 to 28 players on the active roster. So expect both the Dodgers and Braves to add one pitcher and one position player to the roster on Friday.

