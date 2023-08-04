Dodgers minors: Nick Frasso, David Dahl, Michael Busch

Friday in the minor leagues saw Dodgers affiliates on each end of a 10-0 drubbing.

Award winners

Three Dodgers won monthly honors for July. Leading the way was Michael Busch, the Pacific Coast League player of the month after hitting .324/.434/.696 with a league-leading 11 home runs and 71 total bases in 24 games.

Veteran left-hander Mike Mongtomery was the PCL pitcher of the month after a 1.21 ERA in July with 23 strikeouts in 22⅓ innings. He also won league pitcher of the week honors for last week.

Kendall Williams had a 1.90 ERA with 23 strikeouts in 23⅔ innings for High-A Great Lakes to win Midwest League pitcher of the month. The right-hander was promoted to Double-A Tulsa on Wednesday.

Player of the day

Nick Frasso had his best start of the season, striking out eight in five scoreless innings for Double-A Tulsa.

No. 7 @Dodgers prospect Nick Frasso had himself a night for the @TulsaDrillers



5 IP

3 H

0 R

1 BB

8 K pic.twitter.com/9MZ9Xjgaiz — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) August 4, 2023

The eight strikeouts and five innings tied season highs for the right-hander, pitching his seventh scoreless start of the season. Thursday was a good rebound for Frasso, after he alllowed a season-worst seven runs in a loss last Friday against Springfield.

Triple-A Oklahoma City

David Dahl keyed a comeback win for Oklahoma City over the Round Rock Express (Rangers) in extra innings.

Down three in the ninth inning, Oklahoma City tied things up, the first two runs scoring on a home run by Dahl. Then he delivered the bases-loaded single in the 10th to win it, Oklahoma City’s eighth walk-off win this season, and their seventh win when trailing in the ninth inning or later.

Down in the 9th inning? Better call Dahl!



David Dahl's two-run homer makes it a one run game in the 9th inning. pic.twitter.com/X1dmMfh3eB — Oklahoma City Dodgers (@okc_dodgers) August 4, 2023

BETTER.



CALL.



DAHL.



David Dahl wins it with a RBI single, and the Dodgers pull off an incredible comeback win to beat Round Rock, 7-6, in 10 innings! pic.twitter.com/G37QPgCSNL — Oklahoma City Dodgers (@okc_dodgers) August 4, 2023

Dahl also stole a base.

Double-A Tulsa

Frasso end friends limited things on the mound, and the Drillers hit three home runs in a blowout shutout of the Wichita Wind Surge (Twins).

Jorbit Vivas hit the first of Tulsa’s home runs, in the first inning, part of a two-hit, three-RBI night for the second baseman.

Left fielder Josh Stowers also hit a two-run home run, and drove in four in his two-hit night. Yusniel Díaz homered, walked twice, and scored twice.

Austin Gauthier doubled twice from the leadoff spot.

Ben Harris and Aldry Acosta followed Frasso on the mound with two scoreless innings apiece to finish off the win.

High-A Great Lakes

Loons batters managed only five hits a blowout, shutout loss to the Fort Wayne TinCaps (Padres).

Maddux Bruns struck out seven in his 4⅓ innings, but also allowed five runs, including a pair of two-run home runs. Bruns walked two batters.

Yeiner Fernandez and Taylor Young each had two hits for Great Lakes. Young stole a base, as did Jake Vogel, who had the other hit for the Loons, all singles.

Low-A Rancho Cucamonga

The Quakes didn’t score until the eighth inning in a loss to the Fresno Grizzlies (Rockies).

Both Rancho Cucamonga runs came on solo home runs by catchers, back-to-back. First was Thayron Liranzo, playing first base Thursday, then Jesus Galiz followed with a home run of his own. Both had two hits.

Arizona Complex League

While his teammates and fellow 2023 draft picks Kendall George and Bryan González were among the hitters Clayton Kershaw faced in his simulated game on Thursday at Dodger Stadium, outfielder Dylan Campbell (fourth-round supplemental pick) hit his first professional home run against Cleveland at Camelback Ranch.

Transactions

Triple-A: Left-hander James Jones, the former major league outfielder turned pitcher, joined Oklahoma City after spending the last three months in Arizona. The 34-year-old was a non-roster invitee in Dodgers camp during spring training after signing a minor league deal in December.

Low-A: Third baseman Jake Gelof, the Dodgers’ second-round draft pick this year, was promoted to Rancho Cucamonga, and singled in five at-bats. Outfielder/first baseman Jorge Puerta was placed on the development list. Aldrin Batista, a 20-year-old right-hander from the Dominican Republic, was promoted to the Quakes after striking out 54 (33.1-percent K rate) in 39 innings with a 3.46 ERA in Arizona.

Thursday scores

Friday schedule