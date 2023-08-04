Dodgers vs. Padres series info, TV times & pitching matchups

The Dodgers are getting back into divisional play beginning with a four-game weekend series against the Padres at Petco Park in San Diego, the start of 10 consecutive games for Los Angeles against National League West opponents.

It’s the first time the Dodgers and Padres have played in nearly three months. The two teams met on consecutive weekends in May, and after San Diego won the opener of the first series at home — then celebrated with a crying Clayton Kershaw meme on the scoreboard — the Dodgers won the next five games.

Ryan Yarbrough is expected to make his Dodgers debut in this series, after getting acquired from the Royals before Tuesday’s trade deadline for minor leaguers Devin Mann and Derlin Figueroa. The most likely day for Yarbrough is Saturday, though it’s unknown whether he’ll start or will pitch in bulk relief.

Yarbrough last pitched on July 30, allowing one run in seven innings with 78 pitches thrown, so if he pitches Saturday he’ll be on five days rest.

Old friend Rich Hill will make his Padres debut after getting traded over from the Pirates. San Diego is Hill’s 13th major league team, one shy of Edwin Jackson’s major league record. In a radio interview on Thursday with 760 Sports in San Diego, Padres general manager A.J. Preller said Hill would likely start Sunday.

Preller says it appears Rich Hill will make his #Padres debut Sunday vs. the Dodgers. — Marty Caswell (@MartyCaswell) August 3, 2023

Saturday night’s game will be broadcast on FS1 in addition to the local telecasts. The series finale will be televised exclusively by ESPN, with Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez, and David Cone on the call for ‘Sunday Night Baseball.’

Dodgers vs. Padres schedule

Friday, 6:40 p.m.

Bobby Miller vs. Yu Darvish

SportsNet LA

Saturday, 5:40 p.m.

Ryan Yarbrough(?) vs. Blake Snell (L)

SportsNet LA, FS1

Sunday, 4:10 p.m.

Lance Lynn vs. Rich Hill (L)

ESPN

Monday, 1:10 p.m.

Tony Gonsolin vs. Seth Lugo

SportsNet LA, MLB Network (out of market)

For those traveling to San Diego: