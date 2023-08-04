August 4: Dodgers 10, Padres 5

The Dodgers scored five runs in the eighth inning for a comeback win over the Padres on Friday night at Petco Park in San Diego.
Aug 3, 2023, 6:38pm PDT
August 4
Dodgers rally late to take opener over Padres
The Dodgers scored five runs in the eighth inning off reliever Robert Suarez to beat the Padres on Friday night at Petco Park in San Diego.
August 4
Dodgers vs. Padres Game VII chat
The Dodgers battle the Padres on Friday night at Petco Park in San Diego.
August 4
Dodgers activate Yarbrough, option Sheehan to Triple-A
The Dodgers activated newly-acquired pitcher Ryan Yarbrough on Friday before the series opener against the Padres in San Diego, and optioned Emmet Sheehan to Triple-A Oklahoma CIty.
August 4
Dodgers RHP Tyson Miller claimed off waivers by Mets
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tyson Miller was claimed off waivers Friday by the New York Mets. He was designated for assignment by Los Angeles on Wednesday.
August 4
Dodgers vs. Padres series info
The Dodgers are in San Diego to play the Padres in a four-game wraparound weekend series beginning Friday night at Petco Park.
August 3
Dodgers on Deck: August 4 at Padres
The Dodgers open a four-game weekend series against the Padres, with Bobby Miller on the mound at Petco Park in San Diego.