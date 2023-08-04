 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego Padres

August 4: Dodgers 10, Padres 5

Contributors: Eric Stephen
The Dodgers scored five runs in the eighth inning for a comeback win over the Padres on Friday night at Petco Park in San Diego.

Aug 3, 2023, 6:38pm PDT