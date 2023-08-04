Dodgers on Deck: August 5 at Padres

The Dodgers and Padres continue their weekend series with a Saturday night affair at Petco Park that will be televised by two networks. SportsNet LA has the local broadcast for folks in Los Angeles, while FS1 will televise the game nationally.

FS1 broadcasts aren’t exclusive, which is why there’s also a SportsNet LA broadcast. And FS1 telecasts aren’t blacked out locally, so there are two ways to watch this one.

Each of the four games of this series starts earlier than the previous game. Saturday’s 5:40 p.m. start is one hour earlier than on Friday night.

Ryan Yarbrough is expected to make his Dodgers debut on Saturday, in some bulk capacity. He was activated on Friday, three days after the Dodgers acquired the left-hander from the Royals just before the trade deadline.

Padres left-hander Blake Snell is on an absolute heater, and doing so in extreme Blake Snell fashion, leading the majors in both ERA (2.50) and walks (68). But he’s been nearly untouchable for over two months, with a 0.73 ERA over his last 13 starts, with 108 strikeouts and 41 walks in 74 innings.

He’s allowed more than one run in a start just once since May 25, so the Dodgers’ best bet might be to run up Snell’s pitch count and get to the bullpen after five innings or so instead of six or seven. They have some experience in this.

Game info